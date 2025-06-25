South-Central key expressways plagued by safety hazards, construction flaws

Two key expressways in Vietnam’s South Central Coast are facing growing criticism over safety hazards and construction flaws barely a year after opening to traffic.

Two major expressways — Cam Lam – Vinh Hao and Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet — once expected to ease congestion on National Highway 1A and drive economic growth in South Central Coast, are now showing serious structural flaws and operational shortcomings just a short time after being opened to traffic.

By late December 2024, public outcry mounted as numerous potholes and patchy repairs were reported along an 18-kilometer stretch (Km160–Km178) of the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway running through Binh Thuan Province, despite the route having been in operation for just over a year.

Upon receiving the reports, Project Management Unit 7 (now under the Ministry of Construction) instructed Phuc Loc Group, the construction contractor, to carry out repairs. The problems didn’t stop there. In June 2025, new signs of surface degradation — specifically asphalt peeling — were discovered between Km226+000 and Km235+000 in Ham Thuan Nam District, also in Binh Thuan. Though those areas have since been resurfaced with asphalt concrete, concerns remain over overall construction quality.

Unauthorized rest stops on Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway

Adding to the controversy was the recent revelation of flawed road markings near the Ma Lam Interchange. An excessively long solid line paired with an unusually short dashed line led to numerous drivers unintentionally committing violations — resulting in penalties from traffic police. The markings have since been adjusted to reduce confusion and allow for safer navigation.

Another troubling issue involves unauthorized rest stops that pose significant traffic hazards. At Km199+800, an unofficial rest area that was previously in use but has since been decommissioned continues to attract vehicles. Drivers, especially those operating heavy trucks, routinely pull over at the site. Informal vendors have also begun setting up roadside stalls adjacent to the highway’s protective barriers.

“Many trucks pull in and park here. Seeing that, vendors have started setting up shop right next to the guardrails. Since this rest stop isn’t officially recognized, there are no warning signs — which creates a high risk of accidents for inattentive drivers,” said Le Quang Tuan, a truck driver from HCMC.

According to the Vietnam Road Administration, the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway has experienced a range of issues since it began operation. Pavement damage, including potholes and cracks, has been observed on both road surfaces and bridge decks. Erosion has affected embankments and road shoulders, while road markings have become faded, compromising visibility. Safety railings and guardrails were found with loose or missing bolts, and several bridge expansion joints have broken down. In addition, lighting systems and drainage infrastructure have sustained damage in various sections, further raising safety concerns.

Despite numerous reminders from the Vietnam Road Administration urging the project investor and contractors to take corrective action, repairs have been slow and inconsistent. With the rainy season approaching, the risk of further degradation is significant.

In response, the Vietnam Road Administration has called on Project Management Unit 7 to urgently inspect and direct all responsible parties to address the issues — warning that they will be held fully accountable in the event of accidents or system failures.

As for controlling traffic at the unauthorized rest stop at Km199+700, Mr. Pham Quoc Huy, Director of the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway Project Management Board, said the area has been inspected and will be blocked off with concrete barriers to prevent vehicle access. Meanwhile, for the temporary rest stop at Km205+092, no-parking signs will be installed at all entry and exit points to reduce traffic hazards.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan