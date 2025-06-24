PM urges relentless efforts against smuggling, trade fraud

While praising the efforts of ministries, sectors, and localities in tackling smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeiting, and intellectual property violations, PM Chinh acknowledged that in some places.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the conference. (Photo: VNA)

While praising the efforts of ministries, sectors, and localities in tackling smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeiting, and intellectual property violations, PM Chinh acknowledged that in some places and at certain times, there has been lax enforcement and unclear jurisdiction, leading to increasingly complex developments in these issues.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on every citizen to act as a “soldier” in the fight against smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeiting, and intellectual property violations, while also encouraging them to be smart consumers.

His remarks were made during a nationwide online conference on June 23, which reviewed efforts to combat, prevent, and curb smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods, and intellectual property rights violations in the first half of 2025, as well as during the peak enforcement period from May 15 to June 15, 2025.

While praising the efforts of ministries, sectors, and localities in tackling smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeiting, and intellectual property violations, PM Pham Minh Chinh acknowledged that in some places and at certain times, there has been lax enforcement and unclear jurisdiction, leading to increasingly complex developments in these issues.

He demanded building an action plan of the Government and making regular and continuous efforts to prevent and combat smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeiting, and infringement of intellectual property rights.

As part of this tasks, the Ministry of Health was assigned to bear responsibility for the management of pharmaceuticals and food safety.

Agreeing with the causes mentioned by delegates, the Government leader said that there has been lax oversight, adding some officials have shown a lack of responsibility, lost their determination, or even been compromised. He noted that the collective strength of the public and businesses has not been fully harnessed in addressing these issues.

He underlined the need to remain steadfast in preventing, combating, and ultimately eliminating smuggling, counterfeit and imitation goods, trade fraud, and intellectual property violations, to protect the legitimate rights and interests of law-abiding businesses and safeguard national security and public safety, and the health and lives of the people, thus contributing to promoting the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

PM Pham Minh Chinh urged the mobilisation of the entire political system, along with the active participation of citizens and businesses, stressing that the fight against these issues is a key, long-term, and regular task that must be carried out relentlessly and without exception.

Ministries, sectors, and localities, especially their leaders, must focus on reviewing and improving legal frameworks, conducting regular inspections, and enhancing the capacity and effectiveness of state management at all levels.

He asked ministries and sectors to continue improving institutional frameworks to combat counterfeit goods, trade fraud, and IP violations within their respective areas. He also called for building a robust enforcement apparatus, clearly defining responsibilities across all levels and sectors, and ensuring sufficient financial and technological resources to effectively control product quality.

The PM emphasised the requirement to build a professional, highly responsible, ethical, and people-centred team of officials in public service; and develop policies and mechanisms to mobilise public and business participation in the combat.

Over the past six months, authorities and localities handled 50,736 violation cases, including 10,862 cases of trading and transporting prohibited or smuggled goods; 36,604 cases involving trade and tax fraud; and 3,270 cases related to counterfeit goods and intellectual property violations. Over VND6.53 trillion (over US$249 million) was collected for the state budget, and 1,875 criminal cases were prosecuted involving 3,235 individuals.

VNA