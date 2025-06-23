Exhibition on 80-year achievements must engage the public: PM

The exhibition on 80-year national achievements must vividly portray Vietnam’s journey of safeguarding and building the nation, while inspiring national pride and aspiration as the country enters a new development era.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a meeting with ministry and agency leaders on preparations for the exhibition, to be held in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 –2025). (Photo: SGGP)

Chairing a meeting with ministry and sector leaders on preparations for the exhibition, to be held in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), the PM stressed that the event must be designed to serve the public’s cultural needs and introduce Vietnam’s progress to international friends.

Describing the exhibition as a large-scale, content-rich, and unprecedented event with high requirements and limited preparation time, he urged all ministries, sectors, and localities to participate with the highest sense of responsibility, ensuring the exhibition is inclusive, objective, truthful, feasible, and impactful.

He called for the maximum mobilization of documents, artifacts, and representative individuals, and the integration of displays with cultural, artistic, recreational, and interactive activities. The exhibition should blend tradition with modern technology and artistic formats while adopting a scientific approach, enabling access both in-person and online.

Proposing the exhibition theme “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, PM Pham Minh Chinh called for the collective strength of the political system, citizens, enterprises, and society to be mobilized. He also stressed the need to combine state and private resources and to promote self-reliance, creativity, and proactivity among all stakeholders involved.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was appointed as the standing body of the steering committee for the exhibition organization. Special mechanisms and authorizations will be granted to ensure that preparation and implementation meet all requirements and objectives.

The exhibition is scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 5, at the Co Loa National Exposition Center in Dong Anh district, Hanoi. Other events will be held at the same time, including a trade fair, culinary and tourism stalls, handicraft displays, art performances, bilateral exchanges, conferences, and seminars.

Relevant ministries and agencies have been coordinating display planning to ensure a balanced and harmonious representation of regions, sectors, and achievements. Plans also include public service areas, entertainment zones, measures for security and food safety, and diverse cultural activities to enrich the visitor experience, officials reported.

Vietnamplus