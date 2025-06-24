My Thuan Project Management Board speeds up progress of HCMC–Can Tho Railway

The My Thuan Project Management Board has released its initial report on the implementation plan for the Ho Chi Minh City–Can Tho railway investment project.

According to the board, it has received the preliminary research findings from the Railway Project Management Unit. A consortium of consultants is currently finalizing the pre-feasibility study, which is expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Construction by mid-July 2025.

The My Thuan Project Management Board and the Consulting Joint Venture are currently working intensively with relevant agencies and local authorities to align road and railway planning, determine station locations, connection methods, and land-use strategies based on a transit-oriented development model, while also formulating financial proposals.

In its latest proposal, the consulting consortium suggests that the HCMC–Can Tho railway will feature 76.6 kilometers of ground-level track and 98.6 kilometers of elevated structures and river-crossing bridges. The estimated total investment is roughly VND173.64 trillion for phase one and VND64.97 trillion for phase two.

To ensure synchrony, the consortium recommends that both infrastructure and rolling stock be publicly funded in the initial phase. Once operational, the project would attract private sector participation in providing transport services and leasing infrastructure from the State.

The My Thuan Project Management Board is aiming to commence phase one construction before 2030 and begin operations by 2035. To meet this timeline, the project must receive National Assembly approval for investment policy by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The board noted that if adequate funding is secured and advanced implementation strategies are adopted, the project’s timeline could be accelerated, enabling early completion and operation.

