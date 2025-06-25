Fireworks to be displayed in celebration of newly merged Ca Mau

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism passed the proposal of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee regarding high-altitude fireworks displays in celebration of the merger between Ca Mau and Bac Lieu provinces.

Thus, two high-altitude fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. on June 30 at Hung Vuong Square, Ward 1, Bac Lieu City and the park in Ward 5, Ca Mau City during an upcoming art performance program in celebration of the official merger between Ca Mau and Bac Lieu provinces.

Illustrative photo

The fireworks will last no more than 15 minutes, with 120 racks at each of the two sites.

According to the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee, the fireworks show aims to celebrate a significant political event for the administrative restructuring and the official merger of Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong