Expressway projects face delays amid early, prolonged rainy season

This year’s rainy season arrived earlier than usual and is expected to persist until the end of October. As a result, many expressway construction projects are facing delays, potentially impacting the plan to complete 3,000 kilometers of expressway.

At the construction site of Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Construction, among these, the Can Tho–Hau Giang and Hau Giang–Ca Mau projects are scheduled to complete the loading time in road haulage in September. However, the construction of the pavement foundation coincides with the rainy season, and without effective measures to mitigate weather conditions, the projects face significant challenges in meeting the 2025 completion deadline.

Projects such as Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3’s section passing through Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces reached 73 percent and 39 percent of the construction volume, respectively. The Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway through Dong Nai Province achieved 30 percent and is also at risk of delays due to adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall.

The An Huu–Cao Lanh project passing through Dong Thap Province has currently reached 64 percent completion. The loading time in road haulage is expected to extend until the end of 2025, making the project unlikely to be completed this year.

To ensure the timely completion of the projects as planned, the Ministry of Construction proposed that the Prime Minister instruct local authorities to coordinate closely with the Ministry to require investors and contractors to develop reasonable and scientific construction schedules. Additionally, the units must strengthen manpower, machinery, and equipment while mitigating weather-related challenges to avoid disruptions to the construction timeline. Proactive measures must be taken to prepare for storms and heavy rains, with strict safety protocols implemented to protect personnel and vehicles, especially in underwater construction zones.

In addition, the Ministry of Construction proposed the Government instruct local authorities to review their organizational structures and develop transition plans to ensure there are no interruptions in site clearance and implementation organization of projects during the administrative merger of provinces and the reorganization of the two-tier local government model.

According to the Ministry of Construction, between now and August 19, six component projects of expressways are expected to open their main routes or certain sections, totaling 208 kilometers, including Vung Ang–Bung, Van Ninh–Cam Lo, the remaining 13 kilometers of the Van Phong–Nha Trang Expressway, and several sections of the component projects of Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh, and Hoa Lien–Tuy Loan.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh