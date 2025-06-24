HCMC, five provinces to pilot People’s Procuracy-initiated civil lawsuits

The National Assembly has just passed a resolution to pilot People’s Procuracy-initiated civil lawsuits to protect the rights of vulnerable groups and public interests.

The pilot will be implemented in six provinces and cities, including the capital city of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Can Tho, Quang Ninh and Dak Lak, starting from January 1, 2026, and lasting for three years.

The resolution was approved by the National Assembly with 407 out of 423 deputies voting in favor, accounting for 85.15 percent of the total number of deputies.

Under the resolution, the People’s Procuracy may initiate civil lawsuits when no individual or organization files a claim, despite prior notice or recommendation, as required by law.

The lawsuits aim to protect the civil rights of vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women or mothers of children under 36 months (three years), ethnic minorities in disadvantaged areas, and individuals with limited capacity or with cognitive difficulties.

Additionally, the People’s Procuracy is authorized to protect public interests in key issues such as public investment, land, natural resources, ecological environment, cultural heritage, food safety and consumer rights.

The People’s Procuracy will file a lawsuit after conducting verification and confirming that a violation has caused harm to the civil rights of vulnerable groups or to public interests, and after issuing notice or recommendation but no one initiates a lawsuit.

The People’s Procuracy may also initiate a lawsuit if a violation is discovered during the handling of another case but cannot be resolved within that case, and no one else files a claim.

The first-instance jurisdiction belongs to the local court, based on the defendant’s residence or workplace, the location of the violation, or where the damage occurred.

Regional, provincial and Supreme People’s Procuracy may directly sue or assign lawsuits in complex, high-value, foreign-related, or security-sensitive cases.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong