Construction of road affording access to Ha Tien City Port commenced

A groundbreaking ceremony for a road affording access to Ha Tien City General Port was held on June 22.

The People’s Committee of Ha Tien City, Kien Giang Province in coordination with relevant units, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the road affording access to Ha Tien City General Port which is a key transportation project to promote socio-economic development, tourism and regional trade.

Chairman of the Kien Giang Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Nhan speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the Kien Giang Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Nhan affirmed that this is a strategic infrastructure project serving as a driving force for the development of the Ha Tien border-gate economic zone and preparation for the APEC 2027 Summit in Phu Quoc.

The Chairman of the Kien Giang Provincial People’s Committee emphasized that the province is committed to providing maximum support to complete the project on schedule, ensuring quality and efficiency.

He also called on departments, the Ha Tien City People’s Committee and residents in the project area to cooperate and reach consensus to soon put the project into operation, creating a breakthrough momentum for Ha Tien City and Kien Giang Province.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province Nguyen Thanh Nhan together with other delegates cut the ribbon to commence the access road project to Ha Tien General Port.

The project has a total investment of VND1,177 billion (US$40 million) from central and provincial budgets, implemented during the 2024–2027 period, and divided into two phases.

Its first phase will focus on construction of a 1.8-kilometer-long sea reclamation road with a 15-meter-wide roadway and a 240-meter sea bridge, while the second phase will continue construction of an additional 2.9-kilometer long road section with a 25-meter-wide roadway.

The road connecting Nui Den Road and the general port area will serve the transport of goods and passengers to islands and the neighboring countries of Cambodia and Thailand.

By Thanh Nhon- Translated by Huyen Huong