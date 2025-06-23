Around VND1.5 trillion invested in project of aircraft maintenance hangars

The Ministry of Construction announced that the investment project for the construction and operation of aircraft maintenance hangars No.3 and No.4 at Long Thanh Int'l Airport will have a total capital exceeding VND1.5 trillion (US$57.2 million).

Long Thanh International Airport

The project aims to establish a modern aircraft maintenance complex to serve domestic airlines, ensuring national interests and meeting the operational requirements of the first phase of Long Thanh Airport.

It is designed to simultaneously maintain a minimum of two Code E aircraft with wingspans ranging from 52 to 65 meters and four Code C aircraft with wingspans ranging from 36 to 52 meters.

The construction facilities include an operations building, equipment systems, integrated technical infrastructure, and auxiliary works.

The construction plan for the project is expected between 2025 and 2026, with operations scheduled to be until December 31, 2050.

The selection of investors will be conducted under a special-case procedure. The Ministry of Construction has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to prepare, evaluate, and approve the documentation to ensure the selection of capable investors with the experience and appropriate solutions for the effective implementation of the project.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh