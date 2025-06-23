VFF, member organizations urged to mobilize public consensus in reform

Party General Secretary To Lam on June 23 held a working session with the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the working session.

During the meeting, he urged the front and the organizations to enhance public consensus for the successful implementation of the revolution of streamlining the political system’s organizational apparatus and reorganization of administrative units.

At the working session, General Secretary To Lam presented the Party Committee of the VFF and central mass organizations with the Politburo’s Decision No. 304-QD/TW, which outlines the new structure, functions, and tasks of the VFF Central Committee, marking a significant step in improving its organizational effectiveness.

The VFF and affiliated organizations should promote their political core role by stepping up communications, uniting people at home and abroad, mobilizing all resources, and igniting creativity to implement the “four pillar resolutions” of the Politburo (Resolutions 57, 59, 66, and 68), the Party chief said.

They were also urged to encourage enterprises and the public to intensify production and business activities.

At the working session

Secretary of the Party Committee of the VFF and central mass organization, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien said that along with fulfilling its political tasks, playing the core role in mass mobilization activities, reinforcing the great national solidarity bloc and strengthening the public’s trust on the Party and State, the VFF and affiliated organizations have shown strong performance in restructuring.

Mr. Do Van Chien noted that the front has conducted the consolidation of 284 departmental units into 159, a reduction of 125 units (55.98 percent), and a staff downsizing from 2,720 to 2,185 employees (a reduction of 19.67 percent), eliminating redundant roles incompatible with the new model.

Preparations for the Party Congress of the VFF and central mass organizations for the 2025-2030 tenure are underway, he said.

General Secretary To Lam highlighted the significance of a streamlined and effective political system apparatus to achieve the goal of turning Vietnam into a developing country with a modern industrial base and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed socialist country with high income by 2045. He urged the front and subordinate organizations to truly take the lead, serving as the unifying core and guiding force of public sentiment and grassroots movements in this organizational reform.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the working session.

The Party chief asked the Party Committee of the VFF and central mass organizations to quickly implement Decision No. 304-QD/TW issued by the Politburo on June 10 regarding its functions, tasks, and organization, while guiding provinces and communes to implement the new model from July 1 consistently and without interruption. They must stay close to the people, pay attention to their thoughts and aspirations, prioritize national interests and public welfare, and promptly propose solutions.

He called for the restructuring of media agencies under the VFF and its affiliated organizations to ensure streamlined, modern, and effective operations that further promote public communications and build social consensus.

The leader emphasized the need for strong leadership in upcoming Party congresses at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, highlighting their role in fostering national unity and implementing President Ho Chi Minh’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Vietnam.

He urged the VFF and its member organizations to promote democracy, contribute actively to Party Congress documents, mobilize voters, and build a strong, people-centered state. Following the new organizational model, these bodies must align their activities with Party building, public oversight, and digital transformation, working closely with grassroots communities and safeguarding people’s rights.

The General Secretary also stressed the importance of coordination between Party Committees at all levels to support the VFF's mission, expressing his confidence that the VFF will uphold national traditions, unite public will, and help realize the country’s aspirations for prosperity and happiness.

