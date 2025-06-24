Law on amendments to several articles of Law on Vietnamese Nationality passed

The National Assembly on June 24 adopted the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Vietnamese Nationality.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh chairs the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

It witnessed a full support from all 416 deputies present at the 9th session, accounting for 87.03 ercent of the total number of lawmakers.

A key amendment was made to Clause 2, Article 16, which now stipulates that a child born to one parent who is a Vietnamese citizen and the other a foreign national shall be granted Vietnamese nationality, if both parents agree to choose Vietnamese nationality for the child during birth registration with competent Vietnamese authorities, in accordance with the Government's guidelines. In cases where the child is born on Vietnam's territory and the parents cannot reach an agreement on nationality, the child will automatically be granted Vietnamese nationality.

Notably, the newly approved law also includes amendments and supplements to Article 19 regarding the conditions for naturalization and Article 33 concerning grounds for revoking decisions on naturalization or reinstatement of Vietnamese nationality.

In addition, the title of Section 4, Chapter III has been revised to “revocation of decisions on naturalization and reinstatement of Vietnamese nationality.”

The Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Vietnamese Nationality is set to take effect from July 1, 2025.

On the morning of the same day, the NA adopted several key legal documents. They include an NA resolution on piloting the Supreme People’s Procuracy’s initiation of civil lawsuits to protect the rights of vulnerable groups and the public interest; and the revised Law on Cadres and Civil Servants.

Lawmakers then proceeded to deliberate on the draft Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

Later in the morning, the NA will convene a closed session to consider funding allocations for settling debts under the Government’s responsibility at the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC).

In the afternoon sitting, the legislature will vote to approve a number of draft laws and resolutions, notably the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the People’s Courts; the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the People’s Procuracy; a resolution addressing legal obstacles; the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Election of Deputies to the NA and People’s Councils; and a resolution on the NA’s inspection program for 2026.

Following this, the NA will hold a plenary discussion on the outcomes of the inspection of the Government’s responses to voters’ petitions raised at the 8th session.

According to a related report, a total of 2,033 petitions were collected through voter meetings with NA deputies and forwarded to relevant authorities. Of these, 2,032 were addressed and responded to, reflecting a resolution rate of 99.95 percent.

The session will conclude with another closed meeting focused on organizational and personnel matters under the NA’s jurisdiction.

