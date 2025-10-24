South African President visits family of late General Vo Nguyen Giap
As part of his State visit to Vietnam, South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa visited the family of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap at the General’s residence, 30 Hoang Dieu Street, Hanoi on the morning of October 24.
During the visit, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, along with the high-ranking South African delegation, offered incense and expressed their deep respect and gratitude to the late General Vo Nguyen Giap, former Politburo Member, former Secretary of the Central Military Commission, former Minister of National Defense and Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnam People’s Army.