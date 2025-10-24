South African President visits family of late General Vo Nguyen Giap

As part of his State visit to Vietnam, South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa visited the family of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap at the General’s residence, 30 Hoang Dieu Street, Hanoi on the morning of October 24.

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, along with the high-ranking South African delegation visits the family of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

During the visit, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, along with the high-ranking South African delegation, offered incense and expressed their deep respect and gratitude to the late General Vo Nguyen Giap, former Politburo Member, former Secretary of the Central Military Commission, former Minister of National Defense and Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnam People’s Army.

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa offers incense at the late General Vo Nguyen Giap’s altar. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa visits the family of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa writes in the family’s guestbook. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

Mr. Vo Hong Nam, son of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap, warmly inquires about the South African President South African.

Mr. Vo Hong Nam, son of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap presents President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa with a commemorative photograph of General Vo Nguyen Giap and a book on the Dien Bien Phu Victory. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong