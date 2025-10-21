South African President to pay state visit to Vietnam

President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will pay a state visit to Vietnam from October 23 – 24 at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong.

President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo: AFP/VNA)

President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will pay a state visit to Vietnam from October 23 – 24, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will be made at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong.

Vietnamplus