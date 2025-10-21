International

South African President to pay state visit to Vietnam

President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will pay a state visit to Vietnam from October 23 – 24 at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong.

tong-thong-nam-phi-ramaphosa.jpg
President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo: AFP/VNA)

President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will pay a state visit to Vietnam from October 23 – 24, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will be made at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong.

Vietnamplus

Tags

South African President state visit to Vietnam invitation of State President Luong Cuong Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

