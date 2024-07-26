National

Solemn memorial, burial ceremonies for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

SGGPO

At 1 p.m. today, July 26, the memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was held simultaneously at three locations. The burial ceremony took place at 3 p.m. at Mai Dich Cemetery, Hanoi.

z5669865213383-48354c6ec8cecf8aa8ca8993f2d59d20-337.jpg.jpg
Solemn memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

At 1 p.m. today, July 26, the memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was solemnly held at three locations - the National Funeral Hall at No.5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City, and his hometown in Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

Mr. Luong Cuong, Party Central Committee's Secretariat Standing Member, Head of the Funeral Organizing Committee, presided over the memorial ceremony.

After the national anthem, State President To Lam delivered the funeral eulogy. Following his address, a minute of silence was observed to honor General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

z5669867798954-f3aaf53c5dfe65d3f65d26d20f280aa7-1477.jpg.jpg
Mr. Luong Cuong, Party Central Committee's Secretariat Standing Member, Head of the Funeral Organizing Committee, presides over the memorial ceremony.
z5669870150930-96e8d0b3d5a85c4b162d31ce79f88083-5830.jpg.jpg
State President To Lam delivers the funeral eulogy.

The burial ceremony for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was held at 3 p.m. at Mai Dich Cemetery, Hanoi.

z5669884905005-f8275f302c82744307ddbef8a7528f47-3465.jpg.jpg
On behalf of the family, Mr. Nguyen Trong Truong expressed his gratitude.
z5670066659771-886aa75a5cb3462cf9e9fc5ed45873cb-9084.jpg.jpg
z5670066661513-283eaa9945023806dd4ba048786ff58b-5726.jpg.jpg
z5670066662884-8474a4b502677f3bf62764a82775be02-5059.jpg.jpg
Family and delegates attend the funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
z5669835834511-b5794d0df21f7f0b56f24e05e1db4c90-4591.jpg.jpg
z5669836684590-9e53a85bc9e92f5c3373a21a18d06597-5431.jpg.jpg
The memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at Thong Nhat Hall (HCMC)
z5669939005911-3d92c85ddb252f36ee2862332759aace-668.jpg.jpg
z5669843501443-d7b70ab3b0cfda82fc88f5a4e176d481-7830.jpg.jpg
z5669848511462-49abf9f429dbb4e62c73bd8e2705d717-4594.jpg.jpg
People attend the memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at Thong Nhat Hall.
z5669849549450-5e4eb5492ee14e59ed22b034acfdc47d-41.jpg.jpg
People attend the memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong outside Thong Nhat Hall.
z5669848307138-bf765de9e8f7b8d565eaf1bf7c4d3977-1-4183.jpg.jpg
People in Lai Da Village, Dong Hoi Commune observe a minute of silence to commemorate General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
z5669934412081-8234cf97c0da841abbadedfbc96819be-1344.jpg.jpg
z5669934388548-9d6b4e6c6ca270e62e6252ccf5045f8d-2928.jpg.jpg

After the memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong concluded, the funeral procession began at 1:30 p.m. at the National Funeral Hall. State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Party Central Committee's Secretariat Standing Member Luong Cuong, accompanied by a military honor guard, transferred General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's casket from the National Funeral Hall to the hearse.

z5670065500271-1f22ab99c461d8e74612b309430ac1b6-2255.jpg.jpg
z5670065499565-7a69bffcdd98b6fb8d93b8f0312fd23f-7498.jpg.jpg
z5670065504315-4877f448f1e0ebe49e622ff95adbc2d8-9675.jpg.jpg
State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Party Central Committee's Secretariat Standing Member Luong Cuong, accompanied by a military honor guard, transfer General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's casket from the National Funeral Hall to the hearse.
z5670065468933-2b49d70e7adaeeda316c5a180f3b973a-3332.jpg.jpg
z5670065510015-bb5705e434e41462fd235f4692a08a91-8158.jpg.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen bids farewell to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
z5669822733721-1684c524fffd7f37ab529c57622e031f-1641.jpg.jpg
z5669823969335-83d698765fb2ecf5485d89429837da1f-7012.jpg.jpg
z5669823602351-e1a1481684cc39b544645532fbce1b35-523.jpg.jpg
z5669938470734-8aa66434aff6f1b5e83034ea00e4597c-1505.jpg.jpg
People wait to say goodbye to the General Secretary
z5669943859534-ba4a9ac0f93dfc392324fe99ce20bb80-1798.jpg.jpg

After completing the formalities, at exactly 1:53 p.m., the hearse carrying General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's coffin departed from the National Funeral Hall. It traveled through various routes toward the central area of Hanoi, heading to the final resting place.

The ceremonial motorcade carrying General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's casket traveled from the National Funeral Hall to Mai Dich Cemetery along the following route: Tran Thanh Tong, Le Thanh Tong, Trang Tien, Hang Khay, Trang Thi, Dien Bien Phu (from Cua Nam to Tran Phu), Tran Phu, Son Tay (from Tran Phu to Kim Ma), Kim Ma, Dao Tan (from Kim Ma to Lieu Giai), Lieu Giai (from Dao Tan to Kim Ma), Nguyen Chi Thanh, Tran Duy Hung, the service road of Thang Long Avenue (from Pham Hung to Le Quang Dao), Le Quang Dao, Le Duc Tho, and Ho Tung Mau (from Tran Vy to Nguyen Co Thach).

z5670083117237-a5de1bcb1ad759edafde42f91cf0a8ec-2406.jpg.jpg
z5670083119144-4667153a2ca0eddd80f0dd56921b7e5e-3573.jpg.jpg
z5670083109516-0427f08ff325a947d28c7448c757fccc-8717.jpg.jpg
z5670083126192-4bcaeb08b87537379d0bcb1f23602d49-4711.jpg.jpg
z5670093023868-e41eb6931b9ff955f592756db344a6fb-3429.jpg.jpg
z5670093179073-0e39c98eb435c61a15d8fa21b3a88588-8939.jpg.jpg
The ceremonial motorcade carrying the casket of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong passes the Hanoi Opera House.
z5669876210288-5ded46e9eb3435ec6306719487e907b7-4988.jpg.jpg
Mai Dich Cemetery
z5669929709880-fdc6373e444d1572043e2c7f5702225f-9672.jpg.jpg
z5669929707043-72f6434b902636b28027ef07305f40ab-8079.jpg.jpg
z5670165329539-fe6e218e4d57dd130fed4925033ed539-9545.jpg.jpg
z5670165319608-e34c018460f49784eca07a731bf7f872-275.jpg.jpg
z5670187326467-d3886c3bac5e99ccb1ea5b1740700fb6-1395.jpg.jpg
z5670169602698-3e70f0dab096e2dfdc1cb8cf1f174743-7725.jpg.jpg
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's casket enters Mai Dich Cemetery.

After General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's coffin was laid to rest in the grave, his wife Ngo Thi Man and son Nguyen Trong Truong, along with Party and State leaders and delegates, placed flowers and the first handfuls of soil into the grave.

Once the honor guard completed the burial, the family, Party and State leaders, and delegates observed a moment of silence, walked around the grave, and lit incense to bid farewell to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at his final resting place.

At Mai Dich Cemetery, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's grave is to the right of the National Monument of Heroes, behind the graves of late General Secretaries Le Duan and Le Kha Phieu, and near the grave of the late Professor - Dr. Nguyen Dinh Tu.

According to the Organizing Committee of the National Funeral for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, by 10 a.m. on July 26, around 120,000 people had visited the National Funeral Hall. At the General Secretary's hometown in Lai Da Village, Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi, over 40,000 people had paid their respects by 11 p.m. on July 25. Nearly 60,000 people visited Thong Nhat Hall during the two days of national mourning.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong burial ceremony national funeral National mourning

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn