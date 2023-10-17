Social insurance collection, use should be transparent to secure people

Social insurance agency needs to be transparent about the source of money paid by employees to let people feel secure when paying for social insurance.

The Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation held a workshop presided over by Deputy Head of the HCMC NA Deputies Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet to comment on the Social Insurance Law project (amended).

At the workshop, some delegates commented on the need for a policy to increase benefits for employees participating in social insurance, reduce the years of minimum contributions to receive retirement benefits, as well as create favorable conditions for social insurance buyers to enjoy pensions when they reach the end of their working age.

In particular, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Lawyers Association Ung Thi Xuan Huong commented that the social insurance agency needs to be transparent about the source of money paid by employees, ensure price inflation, and make profitable investments to gradually increase the pension amount so that people can feel secure when paying social insurance.

On the other hand, the social insurance agency needs to calculate to have a credit policy to support workers falling into difficult situations to borrow loans at low-interest rates with the aim to help them make ends meet and avoid withdrawing one-time social insurance.