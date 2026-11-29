The new social housing policy grants priority access to families with two or more children, linking housing support with demographic goals.

As soaring urban housing prices outstrip the savings capacity of young workers, a new policy granting social housing priority to families with two or more children including at least one born on or after July 1, 2026 offers a glimmer of hope for couples struggling to afford parenthood.

Young families hope for easier access to affordable housing

In Ho Chi Minh City’s Long Truong Ward, Le Thanh Thao and her husband spend nearly VND5 million (US$200) a month on rent, excluding utilities. While their cramped quarters are far from ideal, proximity to their workplaces keeps the arrangement practical.

A young family settles into a social housing condo in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP

Over the past six months, however, economic headwinds have battered both of their jobs, slashing their combined household income to just over VND20 million a month. Juggling rent, tuition for their eldest daughter, and preparations for a second child due in early 2027, the couple faces mounting financial strain.

Turning to social housing for relief, Thao and her husband quickly hit a wall of bureaucracy. Uncertain where to begin, they remain unclear on specific eligibility criteria, required paperwork, and whether their family actually qualifies for the new priority status.

Thao’s predicament underscores a growing dilemma for young families across Vietnam's major metropolitan hubs. With real estate values climbing relentlessly against stagnant wages, deciding to expand a family is no longer driven simply by personal desire, it has become a high-stakes, long-term financial calculation.

On November 21, the National Assembly passed the amended Law on Housing, set to take effect on July 1, 2027, which includes families with two or more biological children (provided at least one child was born on or after July 1, 2026) among those granted priority access to purchase or rent social housing. This group ranks behind individuals who have rendered meritorious services to the revolution, surviving family members of martyrs, and persons with disabilities in the order of priority. This represents a notable adjustment, as housing policy becomes more closely aligned with demographic goals and the encouragement of childbirth.

According to Ung Thi Xuan Huong, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Jurists and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Intellectual Women, the inclusion of families with two or more biological children as a priority group for social housing is both substantive and humane. Significantly, this policy directly links housing security with demographic strategy, moving beyond mere advocacy or isolated financial assistance.

Furthermore, the policy holds practical significance for women, who often bear the brunt of the physical, psychological, and time-related burdens associated with pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare. Alleviating concerns about housing may make the decision to have more children less daunting.

Tran Nguyen Dan, Deputy Director of the Southern Institute for Economic Policy and Strategy, notes that the most noteworthy aspect is the integration of housing policy with demographic policy within a specialized law. The threshold date of July 1, 2026 for children born on or after this time coincides with the effective date of the Law on Population. Consequently, the regulation is aimed at families currently considering having more children, rather than simply recognizing those who already have large families. Nevertheless, he cautions that the policy should be understood in its proper context to ensure families do not develop unrealistic expectations.

Specifically, the priority refers to the order of review in cases where the number of applicants exceeds the number of available housing apartments. It does not constitute a direct financial subsidy, nor does it lower the price of the homes. Families must still meet all established eligibility criteria regarding housing status and income. Furthermore, the law will not take effect until July 1, 2027. For the policy to be truly meaningful, housing supply must keep pace, and the approval process must be transparent.

Renting is easier than buying

For housing policy to effectively pave the way for encouraging childbirth, the State and relevant authorities must address several challenges to ensure a cohesive approach. The primary challenge is the supply of social housing. As a new policy expands the list of priority groups, the demand for housing may rise, while the existing stock remains insufficient. If the number of available apartments fails to meet this demand, then even if priority rights are clearly defined by law, families will still struggle to secure stable housing in a timely manner.

Expanding eligibility for social housing without accelerating construction will dilute access for priority groups, a senior official warned, urging local authorities to prioritize rental condos over homeownership for cash-strapped young families.

Citing data from the Ministry of Construction, Deputy Director Tran Nguyen Dan noted that Vietnam had 954 social housing projects nationwide as of October 2026, accounting for more than 926,000 condos, a tally that includes developments with newly approved policy frameworks. Roughly 87,600 condos are slated for completion this year.

As the roster of eligible priority groups continues to grow without a corresponding surge in annual housing delivery, the supply available to each demographic will inevitably shrink, Dan cautioned.

For young families with limited savings, renting offers a far more practical pathway than purchasing a home. Yet rental inventory remains severely constrained, with only about 115 projects totaling nearly 65,000 apartments which are currently designated for lease. To bridge this gap, Deputy Director Tran Nguyen Dan urged local policymakers to raise the proportion of rental-only aprtments in upcoming urban development plans.

Lawyer Ung Thi Xuan Huong notes that another challenge in providing genuine opportunities for families with two children to settle down lies in the income requirements. Workers with multiple income sources, those in freelance roles, or individuals lacking stable employment contracts may face additional challenges in proving their eligibility. It is essential to establish consistent and transparent criteria covering income thresholds, housing area requirements, and standardized application forms tailored to each specific group. Furthermore, the approval process should be streamlined by integrating data across population, tax, and land registries, thereby reducing the need for individuals to manually obtain various supporting documents.

Another issue is that policies must account for families who, despite having two children, still lack the financial means to purchase a home. For this group, lawyer Ung Thi Xuan Huong suggests that affordable rental housing could be an equally vital solution.

Financial incentives alone will not reverse declining birth rates unless policymakers address the broader economic and social pressures facing young families, according to a prominent Vietnamese sociologist.

Associate Professor Nguyen Duc Loc, Director of the Institute for SocialLife Research, argued that the decision to have children extends far beyond one-time birth allowances. Instead, family planning is heavily shaped by long-term livelihood stability, social security safety nets, household dynamics, and how society values child-rearing.

To tackle the root causes of demographic decline, Associate Professor Nguyen Duc Loc called for a comprehensive, multi-sector strategy. Key priorities include generating sustainable employment, strengthening social welfare protections, and cultivating child- and family-friendly urban environments.

If rolled out synchronously and without delay, these structural reforms rather than isolated financial payouts will effectively remove the barriers preventing couples from having children, he noted.

By Diem Mi - Translated by Anh Quan