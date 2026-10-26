Book program brings reading opportunities to disadvantaged children

Three new bookcases have been donated to child care and education centers in Ho Chi Minh City, expanding access to books for disadvantaged children.

The Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf) bookshelf initiative has donated three bookcases to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Social Work and Vocational Education for Youth in Hanh Thong Ward, the Go Vap Child Care and Protection Center in Hanh Thong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, and Thu Duc Youth Village in Thu Duc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Each bookcase contains a wide range of titles covering literature, science, life skills, social knowledge, and comic books.

Children at the Thu Duc Youth Village in Ho Chi Minh City read books donated through the Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf) bookshelf initiative. Photo: SGGP

The children eagerly examined the new books, carefully turning pages and arranging them neatly on the shelves.

Twelve year old Nguyen Van Bao, who is studying at the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Social Work and Vocational Education for Youth, expressed his joy as the center has a new bookcase. After class, he and his classmates can read books and relax. He wished to read many good books to gain more knowledge and learn new things.

To date, the initiative has donated 17 bookcases to children in Ho Chi Minh City and several border provinces.

Journalist Tran Gia Bao, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, said the program is a youth initiative jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneers Council and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

The initiative aims to implement the Small Plan movement and develop youth projects among team members and teenagers in the city during the 2026-2031 period. Through participation, students are encouraged to develop a pleasure in reading books and a sense of thrift.

The Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf) bookshelf initiative also encourages children to read and share good books with friends. In addition to donating bookcases, it organizes reading culture activities and provides gifts, helping disadvantaged children stay in school and develop themselves.

The initiative plans to donate 100 bookcases in two phases. Phase one runs from early May 2026 through the end of 2027, while phase two will be carried out from 2028 to 2031.

Readers and schoolchildren donate nearly 13,000 books Launched in May 2026 at Dam Sen Cultural Park in HCMC's Binh Thoi Ward, the Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf) bookshelf initiative has gathered 12,896 books and comic books, 1,102 blank notebooks, and VND3 million in cash contributions for book purchases. The donations were contributed by local young pioneers and students across Ho Chi Minh City, as well as writers, poets, and general readers.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan