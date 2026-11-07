Japanese students experience Vietnamese school life in HCMC

More than 400 students and teachers from Japan’s Buzan High School joined cultural exchanges and hands-on activities at Phan Dang Luu High School in Ho Chi Minh City, strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

More than 400 students from Buzan High School in Japan recently spent a day experiencing life as high school students at Phan Dang Luu High School in Binh Loi Trung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Through cultural exchange activities, historical exploration, and hands-on experiences, the program helped foster stronger connections and mutual understanding between students from the two countries.

Over the course of three days (November 3, 4, and 5), Phan Dang Luu High School hosted a delegation of 425 students and teachers from Buzan High School for cultural exchange and learning. It is one of the few public schools in Ho Chi Minh City capable of organizing exchange programs and accommodating such a large number of international students. The school has previously hosted similar groups of around 500 international students and teachers for visits, study, and experiential activities.

During the exchange, the Japanese students and teachers explored Vietnamese culture, customs, and people while participating in traditional folk games such as shuttlecock kicking, jump rope, and calligraphy. The lively activities allowed students from both nations to connect, converse, and share their respective cultures.

Notably, the city tour of Ho Chi Minh City, which was designed and organized by the Phan Dang Luu High School students, allowed the Japanese visitors to explore renowned cultural and historical landmarks while gaining insight into local life and the city's rapid development.

Reflecting on the program, Vice Principal Harada Manabu of Buzan High School described it as the most extensive and unique cultural exchange activity his students have ever had the opportunity to participate in. The students were highly enthusiastic and happy, engaging wholeheartedly in every activity.

According to Mr. Harada Manabu, while students from his school have participated in numerous cultural exchange programs in countries such as Canada and New Zealand, the program at Phan Dang Luu High School has left a particularly deep impression. Beyond offering new experiences, the program conveys a message of international cooperation and fosters a mutual understanding of the cultures and customs of different nations. Through this, students gain further insight into the education, culture, and people of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam as a whole.

“Vietnamese teachers and students are incredibly hospitable, friendly, and kind. We hope to have the opportunity to return for future visits, exchanges, and learning experiences at this school,” Mr. Harada Manabu shared.

Chemistry teacher Tran Thanh Trung at Phan Dang Luu High School, who welcomed the delegation while dressed as the famous Japanese cartoon character Nobita, noted that the program not only allows teachers to learn more about other cultures but also creates an environment for practicing foreign languages, especially English. It serves as a valuable opportunity for teachers who are not English specialists to gain the confidence to communicate, learn, and improve their language skills.

Nguyen Nhat Duy Minh, a student from class 12A12 at Phan Dang Luu High School who guided the Japanese students during their city tours, noted that the visitors were particularly impressed by landmarks such as the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters, Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Ben Thanh Market, and the Book Street.

Beyond exploring the culture, the students were also able to experience the vibrant pace of life and the dynamic development of the city.

“I feel very proud to be able to personally introduce Ho Chi Minh City, as well as the country and people of Vietnam, to our international friends. By organizing various international exchange programs, the school provides us with opportunities to connect with the world while still in school, which in turn boosts our confidence as we integrate globally," student Duy Minh said.

According to Principal Tran Thi Thom of Phan Dang Luu High School, international exchange and cooperation are among the school’s key priorities for the academic year, aimed at broadening the integration environment for both teachers and students.

The school aims for every student to achieve proficiency in two foreign languages: English and an additional language—either Japanese, Korean, or Chinese. In addition to Japan, the school currently maintains connections and exchange activities with various schools in Taiwan, South Korea, and beyond.

She noted that a highlight of this particular exchange program was the showcase of traditional Vietnamese culture. Over the course of three days, unique cultural elements from various regions, ranging from the South and the Northwest to the North, were presented through costume displays, lion dances, circus acts, and artistic performances.

The Principal of Phan Dang Luu High School said that throughout the exchange, English served as the common language connecting students from both schools, creating an environment where our students could communicate with confidence and engage in international integration.

Below are some images from the experience program involving over 400 Japanese students at Phan Dang Luu High School

By Yen Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan