Fifty-two couples participate in mass wedding ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City

Some 52 couples took part in a mass wedding at the WTC Expo International Exhibition Center in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.

Brides in vibrant red ao dai stood beside grooms in royal blue ao dai, creating a striking contrast of traditional colors. They are trade union members, young factory workers, and laborers in difficult circumstances living and working in Ho Chi Minh City who tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony held at the WTC Expo International Exhibition Center in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Duong Ward.

The couples pose together outdoors, holding pink flower bouquets and official certificates to mark their special day. Photo: Cam Tuyet

Attending the event were Vice President Thai Thu Xuong of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and President Bui Thanh Nhan of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor.

The mass wedding program was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

Participating in the program, the couples were provided with wedding attire, wedding photo packages, and welcome photo prints, alongside professional makeup services, videography, photography, and gift packages from sponsoring partners.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Thai Thu Xuong emphasized that the mass wedding demonstrates the responsibility and joint efforts of organizations and the community in caring for trade union members, young factory workers, and laborers, contributing to building an image of a civilized, modern, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor wished the couples would preserve their love with respect, loyalty, and responsibility, together building prosperous, progressive, and happy families. She also expressed hope that these young families would find further motivation to excel at work, live meaningful lives, and contribute to their enterprises and the development of the city.

Initiated in 2007, through 16 editions, the mass wedding program has supported 1,206 couples of young factory workers and disadvantaged young laborers in realizing their dream of a formal wedding ceremony.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan