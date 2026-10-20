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The enduring flame of Phu Gia’s 300-year-old horse hat weaving

SGGP

Beside the Emperor Citadel - a land linked to the Tay Son Dynasty and the Champa Kingdom, the Phu Gia horse hat weaving village has endured for over 300 years.

By Ngoc Oai, Thu Huong - Translated by Thu Huong

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horse hat weaving Phu Gia Phu Gia horse hat weaving village Tay Son Dynasty Champa Kingdom

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