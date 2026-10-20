Generational passion for obstetrics thrives within dedicated medical household

Prof. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, MD, beside the family of her second daughter, Assoc. Prof. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan, MD PhD (Photo: Courtesy of Prof. Phuong)

SGGP Newspaper had the opportunity to meet Prof. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, MD, when her work schedule was overwhelmingly packed. She frankly admitted she’s never been able to arrange everything flawlessly. Fortunately, she has three remarkably obedient daughters by her side who consistently know how to love and share the burden. Behind her sheer peace of mind to devote herself to her work lies a nurturing journey fraught with immense sacrifices and exceedingly difficult choices.

When her children were still young, MD Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong was awarded a two-year study scholarship to Bulgaria and Sweden by the Ministry of Health, yet she turned them both down. For this dedicated physician, the priority was crystal clear. “To me, staying beside my children remains the most pivotal thing,” she recounted. She simply didn’t want her daughters growing up experiencing the painful absence of a mother at such a tender age.

As someone who has intrinsically contributed to bringing the sheer joy of parenthood to countless families, when discussing her own journey of motherhood, Prof. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong couldn’t hide her profound pride. “Becoming a mother to three wonderful daughters is unequivocally the thing that makes me feel most joyous and utterly proud,” she beamed.

During her years working relentlessly at the hospital, there were days she wasn’t on duty, but whenever a critical case arose, she’d immediately rush into the ward. Every time she had to leave the house, regardless of the hour, she’d consistently confide in her children: “This particular patient is a mother, so if we can’t save her, her children’s entire future will be severely impacted.”

Prof. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong is even more elated as the medical profession has seamlessly evolved into a binding thread connecting multiple generations within her family. However, she firmly asserted she’s never imposed or directed her children to become doctors or strictly pursue Obstetrics and Gynecology; rather, this choice materialized entirely naturally. From a young age, the kids were thoroughly accustomed to Tu Du Hospital and their mother’s daily grind, so they gradually cultivated a deep-seated love and voluntarily committed themselves to the profession.

Furthermore, her grandchild has also opted to study medicine, rigorously pursuing the Obstetrics and Gynecology specialty while taking the residency exam. Perhaps witnessing her grandmother and mother working with such absolute passion every single day inherently instilled in her a profound love for the medical field alongside the noble mission of saving lives.

Amidst the incredibly hectic pace of life for a multi-generational medical family, Prof. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong constantly reminds her children to try and maintain the family’s evening meal. “Until now, my family has consistently preserved that habit as an unspoken rule,” she shared.

Following grueling working hours, returning to gather around the family dinner table is precisely when she feels the most profound tranquility. Conversations around this meal frequently revolve around professional matters, highly specialized clinical issues, or specific cases at the hospital. For her, this doesn’t create undue pressure or feel remarkably dry. Conversely, this intrinsic harmony has transformed into a sturdy bridge helping family members thoroughly understand, deeply empathize, and bond more tightly with one another.

Prof. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong also doesn’t place heavy emphasis on her descendants attaining exalted titles or high-ranking status. What she genuinely desires is for everyone to know how to live decently, shoulder responsibility for their profession, and meticulously safeguard their family’s happiness.

“For women, the family clearly remains the core foundation,” she confided. “From my own life, I’ve fundamentally realized that upon reaching old age, all fame or money is merely an illusion. The genuine joy and absolute tranquility of one’s twilight years is watching your children and grandchildren mature into decent human beings.”

The invaluable values Prof. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong preserves within her family are seamlessly transmitted and vividly spread through the way she lives, operates, and treats everyone around her. Ever since her grandchildren were tiny, she has proactively taken care of them, driving them to school and rigorously teaching them so her children could work with absolute peace of mind.

For Assoc. Prof. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan, MD PhD, Vice President of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at HCMC, her mother’s lessons remain profoundly influential. “My mother taught me that whatever you do, you must execute it thoroughly, cautiously, thoughtfully, and responsibly,” she shared. “Those exact values have metamorphosed into our family tradition, effectively helping our members live compassionately with everyone, remain strictly serious with work, and constantly uplift one another in life.”

By Thai Phuong, Cam Nuong – Translated by Thanh Tam