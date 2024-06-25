Soc Trang Province sets to exploit sea land from June 29

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province Tran Van Lau said that the province set to exploit sea sand for the first time from June 29.

The Mekong Delta transportation system connects to Tran De seaport.

Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Soc Trang said that the locality is waiting for approval letter of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on granting the sand exploitation in the sea areas for contractors to start exploitation activities.

The My Thuan Project Management Board was the first unit being selected to implement the project.

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has established teams of surveillance and monitoring sand exploitation in the sea.

Previously, the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province sent an official letter to 29 provinces, cities, investors to register the demand of using sea land serving for expressway projects following special mechanism.

The provinces has received registration demand of using sea land of localities, investors with a total amount of more than 24.4 cubic meters.

Of which, the My Thuan Project Management Board has registered to use six million cubic meters, the Project Management Board No.85 has had a demand of using 5.37 million cubic meters while the figures of Deo Ca Group and Ho Chi Minh Road Management Board have been 4.32 million cubic meters and 600,000 cubic meters, respectively.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong