Soc Trang proposes US$768 million Gov't investment in Tran De Seaport project

Soc Trang Province has suggested the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Transport consider submission to the Government regarding the capital support for Tran De Seaport project.

Perspective of Tran De Seaport

The People of Committee of Soc Trang said that the Mekong Delta locality has just sent a dispatch to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Transport on the consideration of submission to the Government regarding the capital support for the investment and construction of Tran De Seaport.

Tran De Port has an initial investment of more than VND162,700 billion (US$6.4 billion). The project will be divided into two investment phases. The first phase is set to need around VND44,695 billion (US$1.73 billion) and the completion phase needs more than VND118,000 billion (US$4.67 billion).

Tran De Port plays an important role as a gateway to the Mekong Delta region, able to handle general vessels, 100,000-DWT container vessels, 160,000-DWT bulk carriers.

It is estimated that Tran De Seaport needs a public investment of around VND19,403 billion (US$768 million) in the initial phase from 2025–2030. The amount accounts for 43 percent of the total investment, serving for the investment of technical and maritime infrastructure, public transport items comprising shipping channels, breakwaters, maritime signals, sea-crossing bridges, and connecting roads from the endpoint of Chau Doc - Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway in National Highway 91B to Tran De Seaport.

The enterprise's investment capital in the initial phase will be more than VND25,290 billion (US$1 billion), accounting for 57 percent of the total capital, to implement items, including land leveling, investment in construction of infrastructure for logistics services and construction of wharfs at the port.

According to the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province, the Tran De seaport project has a large investment capital with a slow capital recovery which will be invested in a particularly difficult locality. Hence, apart from calling for investment, it is necessary to arrange budget capital to invest in technical and maritime infrastructure and public transport. Therefore, it will help increase the attractiveness to call for investment from the private sector.

For this reason, the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province proposed to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Transport to consider sending the submission to the Prime Minister to put the Tran De Seaport project into the resolutions, programs of the Government as the project with investment procedure completion in 2025 and investment implementation in 2026.

