Soc Trang launches Rach Mop sluice gate to combat saltwater intrusion

The MARD and the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province officially operated the sluice gate of the Rach Mop boat lock, part of the water control project on the southern bank of the Hau River, on February 17.

The sluice gate of the Rach Mop boat lock has an investment of over VND500 billion, managed by Irrigation Investment and Construction Management Board No.10 under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The project is located on the Rach Mop River, about 500 meters from the Hau River, at the boundary of Nhan My Commune (Ke Sach District) and Song Phung Commune (Long Phu District) in Soc Trang Province.

The sluice gate features an 85-meter waterway, two sluice chambers (35 meters wide each), one boat lock (15 meters wide), and various auxiliary structures. The steel gate is operated by hydraulic cylinders and equipped with an automatic monitoring and control system.

According to Mr. Kieu Van Cong, Deputy Director of Irrigation Investment and Construction Management Board No.10, the project has completed 92.16 percent of its workload.

In recent months, the investor and contractors have worked overtime to install the gate's mechanical components and hydraulic cylinders, ensuring timely protection against saltwater intrusion and supporting agricultural production and daily life during the 2024–2025 dry season.

The project is expected to be completed and handed over for operation before April 30, 2025.

Mr. Tran Van Lau, Chairman of the Soc Trang Provincial People's Committee, said saltwater intrusion during the 2024–2025 dry season began in mid-January 2025, with salinity levels higher than the average of many years.

On the Hau River, measurements showed a salinity level of 4 grams per liter, penetrating 35–40 kilometers inland during high tides.

The operation of the Rach Mop boat lock sluice gate is crucial in mitigating saltwater intrusion, helping ensure stable conditions for agricultural production and daily life in the region.

The Rach Mop boat lock, along with other sluices in the water control project of the southern bank of the Hau River, will protect tens of hectares of agricultural land.

In addition to the Rach Mop boat lock, the water control project of the southern bank of the Hau River includes several smaller sluice gates—Muong Khai 2, Tra Ech, Cai Trung, Cau Truong, and Tra Quyt—currently under construction with a total investment of VND900 billion.

The project's goal is to control salinity, manage tidal surges, and maintain freshwater reserves to combat saltwater intrusion. It will protect 19,220 hectares of farmland in Soc Trang and reduce the impact of drought and salinity on more than 36,710 hectares along the southern bank of the Hau River in Soc Trang and Hau Giang provinces.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan