Soc Trang continues exploiting over 4.26 mln cubic meters of sand for expressway

The People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province on October 27 held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project of exploiting minerals for building materials at the MS04 river sand mine.

That will serve the first phase of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway project.



The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang assigned Hoa Tuan Company to exploit the MS04 sand mine, which was located on Hau River in An Thanh 1 Commune, Cu Lao Dung District.

The total area of the MS04 sand mine is over 100 hectares and the reserve of sand for filling allowed for exploitation reaches over 4.26 million cubic meters.

The exploitation period is until January 10, 2033, the exploitation time is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

The entire sand reserve exploited at the MS04 mine will serve for Component Project No.4 under Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway through Soc Trang Province.

This is one of the five sand mines with a total area of over 450 hectares covering a total reserve of over 11 million cubic meters on the Hau River that the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province has prepared documents and procedures to hand over to contractors for exploitation according to a special mechanism to implement the component project.

Deputy Director of Hoa Tuan Company Vo Minh Dung committed that the company would exploit sand in accordance with the law on mineral exploitation; ensure the assigned progress; comply with environmental regulations and use sand for the right purpose and so on.

By Tinh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong