Six streets in Hanoi to be named after Truong Sa’s islands

Six streets in Gia Lam district of Hanoi capital city will be named after islands of Truong Sa (Spratly).

This is part of the capital city’s plan to rename and adjust the length of several streets this year.

Fifty-eight streets in 15 urban and sub-urban districts will be given new names. Six of them will be named after six islands, namely An Bang, Song Tu Tay, Nam Yet, Son Ca, Phan Vinh and Tien Nu.

The six roads cover a length of about 1-2km each, stretching from Ly Thanh Tong street to Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway Intersection, around the area of Da Ton and Kieu Ky communes.

Hanoi’s authorities also plan to extend the length of Ha Ke Tan street in Hoang Mai district (by 470m) and Duong Duc Hien road (by 2.2km) in Gia Lam district.

A 6.2km road, stretching from the crossroad of Giai Phong-Hoang Liet street to the intersection next to lane 95, Nam Du street and Thanh Tri bridge, will be named after late Party General Secretary Do Muoi.

The street name proposal will be submitted to the meeting of the Hanoi People’s Council in early July.