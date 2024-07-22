Six new laws passed by NA announced

The Prime Minister’s six new laws passed by the 15th National Assembly at its seventh session were announced.

At the press conferene at the Presidential Palace

At the Presidential Palace, the Office of the President today held a press conference to announce the President's Order including the Law on Organization of People's Courts; the Archives Law; the Law on National Defense, Security and Industrial Mobilization; the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety; the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Guard Law; the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Support Tools.

These laws were passed by the 15th National Assembly at the recent seventh session.

Before starting, delegates attending the press conference at the President's Office observed a minute of silence in memory of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Regarding the Law on Defense Industry, Security, and Industrial Mobilization, Deputy Minister of Defense Senior Lieutenant General Pham Hoai Nam stated that the enactment of this law aims to perfect the mechanisms and policies to meet the demands of building and developing the defense industry, security, and industrial mobilization.

The Law on Defense Industry, Security, and Industrial Mobilization focuses on areas such as investment capital, research and development of weapons, equipment, technical means, and dual-use technology; and the implementation of investment projects for the development of cutting-edge products.

According to Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung, the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety will come into effect on January 1, 2025. The law aims to provide a legal basis for ensuring road traffic order and safety, protecting the life and health of traffic participants, and building a civilized, disciplined, and safe society, thereby contributing to ensuring human rights and citizens' rights as prescribed by law.

To implement the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, from now until January 2025, the Government will issue eight decrees; the Prime Minister will issue one decision; and relevant ministries will issue 36 circulars to provide detailed regulations.

Regarding the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Guarding, Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Quoc Hung stated that the law has added new subjects to be guarded, including the Standing Board of the Party Central Committee, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate. Moreover, the law also clearly defines the criteria for determining the figures who are guarded for particularly important events.

Furthermore, according to a representative from the Ministry of Public Security, in this amendment, the 2024 Law on Guarding has added the authority for the Minister of Public Security to decide on the application of appropriate guarding measures when necessary to ensure national security, social order, and safety, and to ensure foreign relations.

Regarding the new points of the Law on the Organization of People's Courts, Deputy Chief Justice Nguyen Van Tien of the Supreme People's Court said that the 2024 law has several new points. Specifically, these include provisions on the position and role of people's courts; the duties and powers of courts; and reforms to the court organization.

At the press conference, representatives of relevant ministries also provided information on the main features of other laws such as the Law on Archives and the Law on Management, Use of Weapons, Explosives, and Supporting Tools.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan