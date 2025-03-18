Site must be handed over for Ca Mau Airport project by April 15: Province leader

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai required that the entire site must be handed over to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) by April 15 to commence construction as scheduled.

He made the requirement yesterday while inspecting the progress of the Ca Mau Airport expansion and upgrade Project.

During the inspection, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that this is a key project for both the province and the region. Any delay in progress could significantly impact economic and social development.

He instructed relevant departments and agencies to promptly carry out site clearance and make a detailed plan that protects residents' rights and improves their quality of life.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (third from right) inspects the site clearance work of the Ca Mau Airport expansion and upgrade project.

The Ca Mau Airport expansion and upgrade project is invested by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam with a total investment of approximately VND2,400 billion (US$94 million), fully funded by ACV’s own capital. The project is designed to accommodate A320 and A321 aircraft and equivalents.

The project involves land clearance and compensation for an area of over 105 hectares in Ward 6 and Tan Thanh Ward, Ca Mau City, affecting three organizations and 601 households.

On the same day, the Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee also inspected the Ganh Hao Bridge project, which connects Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces.

According to the Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board, which serves as the project investor, the project has completed over 80 percent of its volume.

Ganh Hao Bridge will be completed on April 30.

At the construction site, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai required the investor and the contractor to mobilize workers and equipment, accelerate the progress, and ensure the bridge to come into operation by April 30.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong