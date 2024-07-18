Singer Dam Vinh Hung suspended from performing, releasing music products online

Singer Dam Vinh Hung has been suspended from performing activities for nine months and fined VND27.5 million (US$1,090) due to wearing an inappropriate outfit adorned with strange badges during a performance in HCMC in May.

The decision on administrative penalty was signed by Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports also issued a document on the penalty of nine months’ suspension on July 18.

Accordingly, all music products and performances shared on social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and others produced by singer Dam Vinh Hung, whose real name is Huynh Minh Hung, from the effective date of Decision No. 2530/QD-XPHC are suspended. Therefore, the singer will not be allowed to release new music products on these platforms during the suspension period.

Specifically, singer Dam Vinh Hung wore an inappropriate outfit adorned with strange badges during the Dam Vinh Hung Live Concert 2024 held at Thiskyhall Sala in Thu Duc City, HCMC on May 4.

According to a conclusion about his violations issued by the Arts Council under the municipal Department of Culture and Sports on June 12, his outfits, accessories, and badges did not align with Vietnamese cultural values, creating negative public sentiment.

By Thien Chau –Translated by Kim Khanh