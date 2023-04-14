Sightseeing Hue citadel from hot air balloons

The Department of Tourism of Thua Thien – Hue Province has just opened International Hot Air Balloon Festival themed “Hue – The beauty of ancient capital”, one of the most remarkable in the series of activities in response to Hue Festival 2023.

The International Hot Air Balloon Festival has taken place from April 13 to April 20 in Ham Nghi yard inside the Hue citadel with 12 hot air balloons with a diameter of some six to ten meters, flying at a height of 300-500 meters. Here, tourists will have a chance to explore new things, experience hot air balloon flying and enjoy the aerial sightseeing of the whole Hue citadel.

From the hot air balloons, tourists can see the sunrise, sunset in the ancient capital and suburban areas; enjoy the most famous scenic landscapes in Hue, including Huong River, Ngu Mountain, Tam Giang Lagoon and paddy fields in the downstream area of the river.