Showers to hit Southern region including HCMC from tonight

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Center, thundery showers have covered the Northern and North-Central region. The capital city of Hanoi has still maintained drizzles and clouds.
It is forecast that the whole Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue will suffer from moderate- heavy rainfalls between 10 mm and 70 mm. Meanwhile, the chilling temperatures will cover the Northeastern and North-Central coastal regions at the same time.
The Southern localities and Ho Chi Minh City is under showers and thunderstorms on a large scale with average temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.