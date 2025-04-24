South to enjoy temporary break from extreme heat

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted a temporary break from extreme heat across the country, with evening thundery showers.

It is forecast that the widespread relentless heatwave across the Central region is expected to end on April 26, while localized hot weather lingers in the Central Highlands and Southern regions by April 24, with peak temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The satellite image captured at 5:30 p.m. yesterday showing dense thunderstorm cloud formations over the Southern, South Central Coast and the Central Highlands regions. (Source: WINDY)

Meteorological data also indicates the presence of a low-pressure trough moving southward, which triggers localized thunderstorms in the Northern mountainous areas, the Central Highlands and the Southern regions.

From the evening of April 23 through April 24, the Northern mountainous and midland regions are forecast to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rains in several places.

At the same time, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions will likely experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evenings, with rainfall of 10mm–30mm, exceeding 50mm in some places despite localized heat during the day.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong