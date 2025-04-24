South to enjoy temporary break from extreme heat

It is forecast that the widespread relentless heatwave across the Central region is expected to end on April 26, while localized hot weather lingers in the Central Highlands and Southern regions by April 24, with peak temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some areas.
Meteorological data also indicates the presence of a low-pressure trough moving southward, which triggers localized thunderstorms in the Northern mountainous areas, the Central Highlands and the Southern regions.
From the evening of April 23 through April 24, the Northern mountainous and midland regions are forecast to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rains in several places.
At the same time, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions will likely experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evenings, with rainfall of 10mm–30mm, exceeding 50mm in some places despite localized heat during the day.