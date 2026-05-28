Science/technology

SIHUB launches second facility in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

The Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB) has officially launched its second facility to expand support space for innovation and startup activities in the city.

On May 27, the Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB), in coordination with related units, organized the “Digital Innovation, Green Transformation – Startup Connection Day” event.

At the seminar, participants shared various digital transformation models implemented at the grassroots level, focusing on improving the efficiency of state governance and enhancing services for residents and businesses.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology officially put into operation SIHUB’s second facility at 28 Huynh Van Nghe Street in Phu Loi Ward to expand the city’s innovation and startup support ecosystem.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City space for innovation and startup activities digital transformation models innovation and startup support ecosystem second facility Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology

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