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SGGP Online makes legislative affairs more engaging and accessible

SGGP

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in partnership with the Electronic Information Portal of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, has launched a multimedia section on SGGP Online to bring legislative affairs closer to readers.

The new multimedia initiative features podcasts, longform stories and infographics that bring legislative activities, policy decisions and voter concerns closer to the public in an engaging and easy-to-understand format.

A weekly podcast titled "Spotlight of the Week" will provide concise updates on major activities and timely policy decisions made by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council. The program will be released every Monday evening.

Meanwhile, "The Voice of Voters", a podcast series, will bring citizens' concerns and everyday issues to life through compelling audio storytelling. Released every Saturday morning, the program will also feature direct and detailed responses from relevant authorities to voters' recommendations and questions, helping strengthen public engagement and government accountability.

Complementing the audio content, long-form articles and infographics will highlight key discussions from People's Council sessions and explain newly adopted resolutions through visual narratives and data-driven graphics. These formats are designed to help readers better understand policy issues and their impact on daily life.

Through this multimedia platform, SGGP Online seeks to create a more dynamic and interactive channel for communicating legislative affairs, enabling readers to stay informed about important decisions shaping the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Readers can scan the QR code to explore the full range of digital content available on SGGP Online.

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By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong

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