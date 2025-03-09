SGGP Newspaper wins C prize for spring publication’s cover

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper won the C prize in the Spring Publication's Cover Design category at the award ceremony of the Hanoi Spring Press Festival 2025 on March 8.

Jounalist Do Ngoc Quang (R) represents SGGP Newspaper to receive the C prize for spring publication’s cover. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board presented awards to 14 outstanding articles about Hanoi, reflecting various aspects of the political, economic, cultural, and social life of the capital city.

After the award and closing ceremony, publications displayed at the festival will be donated to border coast guards to pay tribute to soldiers who are working hard to protect Vietnam’s national sovereignty over seas and ensure security in the area.

Delegates visit Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's booth at the 2025 Hanoi Spring Press Festival . (Photo: SGGP)

The Hanoi Spring Press Festival 2025 opened in the capital city on March 7 aims to celebrate the Hanoi Party Committee's 95th anniversary (March 17, 1930–2025), the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025), the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2025), the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025), and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

The 2025 Hanoi Spring Press Festival gathered 15 central and Hanoi-based media agencies, along with the participation of the Hanoi Library, which displays notable publications about spring, the country, and the 95 years of development of the Hanoi Party Committee.

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh