SGGP Newspaper, Thien Nhan give financial support to disadvantaged families

SGGP Newspaper and the Thien Nhan Association give financial support to disadvantaged families in Nghe An Province.

This afternoon, SGGP Newspaper coordinated with Thien Nhan Charity Association under the Sponsoring Association For The Foor Patients in Ho Chi Minh City to visit poor-stricken families and gave VND150 million ( US$6,116) for the construction of dilapidated houses of people in difficult circumstances in Phuc Tho Commune in Nghi Loc District.

In recent years, the lives of people in Phuc Tho commune have become increasingly better; however, still are many people in need of social assistance. Therefore, the Thien Nhan Charity Association through SGGP Newspaper supported VND 150 million which will be used for building houses for the poor.

Families eligible for financial support this time are beneficiaries of social welfare policies, war invalids, poor households, and families living in derelict houses including Mr. Le Van Sang's family in Village 2, Nguyen Van Thai in Village 9, Nguyen Dinh Vinh in Village 4 and Mr. Luu Manh Cuong's family in Village 3.

On this occasion, the Steering Committee for the campaign to build houses for the poor in Nghi Loc district also supported VND50 million for a family to repair and build a house.

On behalf of the families receiving support this time, Mr. Nguyen Dinh Vinh thanked the sponsors, SGGP Newspaper and local authorities. He was so happy because his family would enjoy the new lunar new year in a new home.

On behalf of the Party Committee, Editorial Board of SGGP Newspaper and the sponsor, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh said that though the funding to support families this time is not a big sum, it is hoped to fuel benefactors, local authorities, departments, agencies and unions to care for and support the poor, and help the poor and people in particularly difficult circumstances build houses in poor repair.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper hopes that families, after having a new house and settling down, will make more efforts to have an increasingly better life.