SGGP Newspaper supports highland school with generator, water pump, uniforms

SGGP Newspaper collaborated with the People's Committee of Cu M'gar District to donate a power generator, a water pump, and uniforms to the H'Mong Village School under the Mac Thi Buoi Primary School.

On May 10, in Ea Kiet Commune in Cu M'gar District in Dak Lak Province, the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper collaborated with the district People's Committee to donate a power generator, a water pump, and uniforms to the H'Mong Village School under the Mac Thi Buoi Primary School.

The H'Mong Village School is located in the forest core of Ea Kiet Commune and is one of two schools of Mac Thi Buoi Primary School.

Here, the majority of people are from the H’Mong ethnic group who migrated from the Northern provinces in the 1990s, and their lives are still difficult.

The village school has nearly 150 students, but the facilities are insufficient. Therefore, the SGGP Newspaper went there to provide additional facilities, with the hope of encouraging teachers and students to overcome their difficulties.

Journalist Nguyen Nhat, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, emphasized that besides their professional work, the newspaper also considers volunteer work an essential task that is carried out throughout the country to support people in need and challenging situations.

In the coming time, the newspaper plans to continue mobilizing and connecting sponsors to support charitable activities in the education sector, in Cu M'gar District, in particular, and Dak Lak Province, in general.

At the ceremony, Mr. Tong Duy Truong, Deputy Head of the Section of Organization and Administration of SGGP Newspaper, presented a donation of VND3 million on behalf of the SGGP Newspaper Trade Union to the Trade Union of Mac Thi Buoi Primary School in support of their teaching work.