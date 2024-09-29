SGGP newspaper one of leading contributors in terms of article volume

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper emerged as one of the leading contributors in terms of article volume, said a leader of the Press Department from the Ministry of Information and Communications.

At the forum titled "Innovation in Enhancing the Effectiveness of Propaganda Work for Party Congresses at All Levels" organized by the press agencies Hanoi Moi, Thua Thien Hue, and Sai Gon Giai Phong, Deputy Director Mai Huong Giang of the Press Department reported that from the start of the year until September 20, approximately 16,000 articles promoting Party Congresses at various levels were published.

Deputy Director Mai Huong Giang of the Press Department noted that this figure translates to an average of around 60 articles per day focused on Party Congress propaganda. An analysis of specific articles from Sai Gon Giai Phong during this timeframe revealed 134 articles, achieving a reach of 582 across printed media, online platforms, and social networks. Thua Thien Hue Newspaper contributed 46 articles, while Nghe An newspaper published over 200 articles, underscoring the significant role of local Party newspapers in fulfilling their responsibilities effectively.

In her remarks on the dissemination of information, particularly through electronic publications and the growing importance of cyberspace, Ms. Mai Huong Giang highlighted the robust digital transformation efforts undertaken by press agencies. In 2023, the Ministry of Information and Communications introduced a digital transformation ranking for press agencies, with the top five local press organizations identified as Saigon Giai Phong, Hanoi Moi, Nghe An, Khanh Hoa, and Nguoi Lao Dong newspapers.

Sai Gon Giai Phong and Ha Noi Moi newspapers currently maintain comprehensive information pages across social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, boasting a substantial follower base.

She disclosed that in the past, readers primarily accessed news through Facebook, but there has been a noticeable shift towards TikTok. Personally, she has frequently been using TikTok and also follow Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on various platforms. SGGP newspaper has gained a verified blue tick on Facebook account and a significant number of followers, along with millions of likes on YouTube and TikTok.

According to Ms. Huong Giang, as the management agency, the leaders of Press Department regularly monitor the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's social media presence to observe its promotions related to the Party Congresses at all levels. The dissemination of information is remarkably swift and extensive.

By Do Trung – Translated By Anh Quan