SGGP Newspaper focuses on enhancing service quality to readers

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper yesterday held a conference to meet with reporters, editors and representatives from representative offices of the newspaper across the country.

Overview of the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

The event took place in Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on October 5, focusing on matters, solutions and strategies for further development of the newspaper's service quality.

At the professional conference, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's staff gave opinions on building and organizing professional works to meet the general development trend of modern journalism; proposals and solutions to improve service quality to readers in the coming time, especially multimedia approaches as well as developing the online version to meet reader's diversified demand.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Pham Van Truong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

A staff of SGGP Newspaper talks about solutions to enhance service quality to readers. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Additionally, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has been accelerating charity activities, social programs as well as enhancing collaborations with localities nationwide, and performing well in political propaganda tasks to readers through diversified contents and articles.

The newspaper has been promoting comprehensive coverage and news stories across all regions.

The attendees pose a photo at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

The working session is part of events heading to the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 –2025), the 100th anniversary of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 –2025), and the 50th anniversary of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s first publication (May 5, 1975 –2025).

Some photos captured at the conference:

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong