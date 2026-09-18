SGGP Newspaper, donors support disadvantaged students in Lang Son

SGGP Newspaper, in coordination with donors, has carried out a charity drive to support underprivileged students in the northern border province of Lang Son, empowering children in remote mountainous communities to pursue their education.

A delegation from Saigon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong, visited the family of Nguyen Duc Hieu, a 7th-grade student at Van Nham Secondary School in Lang Son Province, on September 17. Hieu tragically lost his mother during the Covid-19 pandemic and faces severe hardship.

A pillar of support for an orphaned boy

SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong (third from left) visits and presents gifts to Nguyen Duc Hieu and his family in Van Nham Commune, Lang Son Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Hieu’s father abandoned the family before he was born. His life took an even harder turn when his hard-working mother passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving him without his primary pillar of support. Fortunately, he was taken in by his maternal grandparents and supported by the local community.

Hieu has lived with his grandparents ever since. In 2021, after learning of his plight, Le Thi Giau, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Binh Tay Food Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City, partnered with the SGGP Newspaper Charity Fund to sponsor Hieu's education until he turns 18.

During the visit, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, offered words of encouragement, presented gifts, and urged Hieu to stay resilient in overcoming personal and family adversity to pursue his education.

Mr. Dao Trong Xuan, Hieu's grandfather, shared that Hieu is an obedient grandson who works diligently at school.

At an age when they should be resting, Xuan and his wife continue to toil on their farmland to provide daily meals and clothing for their grandson. Due to their advancing age and frail health, they cannot take on additional work to supplement their income.

"Without the timely support of Ms. Le Thi Giau and SGGP Newspaper, I don't know if my grandson could have stayed in school like his peers," Xuan expressed emotionally. "Since first grade, this sponsorship has allowed him to continue his education and relieved some of our family's financial burden. We sincerely thank SGGP Newspaper and Ms. Le Thi Giau for helping him get a proper education." He added his hope that sponsors would continue to support Hieu through college.

In class 7A03, Hieu is among five students facing exceptionally difficult circumstances, yet he remains undeterred. Ngo Thi Huong, his homeroom teacher, praised Hieu as a well-behaved, friendly student who demonstrates a strong sense of responsibility, especially when assigned classroom tasks.

According to Vi Thi Quyen, Principal of Van Nham Secondary School, while several students face hardship, Hieu’s situation is particularly acute. She explained that at the start of each academic year, the school conducts family background reviews to provide timely support. For students in financial distress, the school sends appeal letters to local and outside donors.

"During the school year, we instruct subject teachers to arrange peer-tutoring pairs and provide textbooks and learning supplies so students can progress together. During harvest seasons, homeroom teachers even organize classmates to help disadvantaged students gather crops and harvest rice," Quyen shared.

The story of orphaned student Nguyen Duc Hieu in the mountainous area of Lang Son illustrates that even during the most challenging years of a child's life, they can continue to progress when there are people willing to offer assistance that even during the most difficult years of a child's life, they can keep moving forward when there are people willing to lend a helping hand. With the care of his maternal grandparents, SGGP Newspaper, and generous benefactors, Hieu's journey toward university is being sustained by faith and hope.

Sharing warmth and care

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education Tang Huu Phong (4th, R), and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (4th, L), and leaders of Trang Dinh Commune present symbolic boards representing warm clothing and scholarships to Bac Ai 1 Boarding Primary and Secondary School for Ethnic Minority Students. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, the SGGP Newspaper delegation visited students at Bac Ai 1 Boarding Primary and Secondary School for Ethnic Minority Students in Trang Dinh Commune, Lang Son Province, to present scholarships and warm clothing as part of SGGP Newspaper’s Warm Clothes for School program. The school is located at an elevation of 1,000 meters above sea level.

Sam Thuy Linh, Deputy Principal of Bac Ai 1 Boarding Primary and Secondary School for Ethnic Minority Students, said the school currently has 158 students, most of them from the Dao ethnic group.

“In addition to unpredictable weather and challenging terrain, the students also face water shortages for daily use during the dry season. Many of their parents work away from home, making it difficult for the school to coordinate with families in caring for and educating the children,” Ms. Sam Thuy Linh said.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education Tang Huu Phong, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong and leaders of Trang Dinh Commune pose for a group photo with teachers and students. (Photo: SGGP)

The Warm Clothes for School program is supported by Hue Minh Dang Investment Co., Ltd. and Tan Hiep Phat Trading and Services Co., Ltd. The two companies sponsored nearly 160 warm jackets for all students at the school, as well as 35 scholarships worth VND1 million (US$38.45) each for students from particularly disadvantaged families. The gifts were worth a total of VND70 million (US$2,696).

Receiving the gifts from SGGP Newspaper and its partners, Deputy Principal Sam Thuy Linh said they provided tremendous encouragement to the school's teachers and students. The warm jackets are particularly meaningful as the cold winter approaches, helping keep the children warm as they continue attending school.

This support will also help maintain school attendance and improve the effectiveness of universal education efforts, she added.

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh