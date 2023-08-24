Several real estate stocks hit upper limits

In the trading session on August 24, the Vietnamese stock market sustained its notable rebound from the "shock" decline witnessed at the end of last week.

Despite lingering concerns, investors have embraced the elevated prices, leading to a simultaneous increase in most key sectors within the market. Foreign investors have also halted their strong selling streak and have now shifted towards purchasing, amounting to nearly VND233 billion on the HOSE.

In the trading session on August 24, the Vietnamese stock market sustained its notable rebound from the "shock" decline witnessed at the end of last week.

Due to robust buying demand, the market swiftly adopted a predominantly green and purple trend. On the HOSE, the number of advancing stocks was triple that of declining stocks. Specifically, 400 stocks saw gains, while over 100 stocks faced declines.

In this scenario, the real estate stock sector experienced a trading session of strong gains, marked by several stocks reaching their upper limits, including DIG, DXG, SJS, DXS, HBC, and HTN. Additionally, several other stocks came close to their maximum limits, with NVL posting a 5.88 percent increase, PDR rising by 5.24 percent, NLG surging by 6.47 percent, and HDC advancing by 5.23 percent.

The following remarkable group of stocks was the securities sector, with several stocks rallying robustly. For example, VIX hit its upper limit, SSI saw a 5.26 percent increase, VND rose by 3.65 percent, VCI climbed by 3.21 percent, HCM surged by 3.12 percent, FTS advanced by 3.41 percent, and BCI soared by 3.29 percent.

The green color also dominated the banking stock group, as STB escalated by 2.1 percent, CTG strengthened by 1.44 percent, MBB enhanced by 1.39 percent, VPB grew by 1.23 percent; VCB, BID, ACB, and SSB also posted gains of nearly 1 percent.

Additionally, the manufacturing and retail sectors also demonstrated robust increases, highlighted by SBT reaching the ceiling price, MSN jumping by 3.23 percent, SAB climbing by 2.27 percent, GVR advancing by 3.13 percent, DGC enlarging by 3.73 percent, VNM building up by 1.63 percent, HPG mounting by 2.53 percent, FRT hiking by 4.05 percent, and MWG rising by 1.21 percent.

At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index recovered by 16.83 points, or 1.44 percent, to settle at 1,189.39 points. This movement was driven by 400 advancing stocks, 107 declining stocks, and 50 stocks standing still.

Similarly, on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rocketed by 5.16 points, or 2.17 percent, to close at 243.23 points. This index recorded 136 stocks on the rise, 61 stocks on the decline, and 54 stocks unchanged.

As the market climbed amid uncertainties, the trading volume retained a relatively moderate level, with the total trading value reaching nearly VND21.4 trillion.