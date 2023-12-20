Seven key projects in Thu Duc City slated to be competed in 2024

This morning, Vice Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Nguyen Hoang Bach Phung said that Thu Duc City plans to complete 7 key projects and start 5 new projects by 2024.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep (2, L) at the meeting

The People's Council of Thu Duc City today convened a meeting to consider approving the investment policy of 115 works and projects in the fields of education, training and vocational training, healthcare, transportation - and technical infrastructure. These are urgent projects that need to be implemented soon to contribute to urban beautification and serve socio-economic development.

Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Council Nguyen Phuoc Hung revealed that the meeting considered the proposal for approval of investment policies on projects with balanced additional capital from the Ho Chi Minh City budget for Thu Duc City and the proposal for adjustment and supplementation of the 2021-2025 medium-term public investment capital plan for Thu Duc City state budget-used projects.

At the meeting, the People's Committee submitted to the People's Council of Thu Duc City to approve the investment policy of 8 projects comprising three park projects and five school projects, with a total capital of more than VND1,073 billion (over US$43 million) taken from the Ho Chi Minh City state budget.

In addition, plans were drawn up for submission to the People's Council of Thu Duc City which will approve investment policies for 107 projects with a total capital of more than VND1,300 billion from the Ho Chi Minh City budget supplementing for Thu Duc City’s balance.

The above-mentioned projects in the fields of education, training and vocational training, health, culture, environment, transportation - technical infrastructure, and information technology need to be implemented soon for urban beautification, socio-economic development, and social security needs in Thu Duc City.

Seven works and projects include Vo Van Ngan street drainage system, the drainage system along the railway tracks in Linh Dong Ward, Truong Tho Kindergarten, Sen Hong Kindergarten, Phu Huu Secondary School, People's Committee headquarters of Cat Lai Ward and administrative headquarters of Thu Thiem Ward.

Five new construction works and projects are Hiep Phu 1 Primary School, Hiep Phu 2 Primary School, Hiep Binh Phuoc Kindergarten, landslide prevention project on the left bank of Saigon River - upstream area of Binh Loi bridge and Ba Ca road and bridge.

By Van Minh – Translated By Anh Quan