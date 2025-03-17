Separate aptitude tests for university entrance see unprecedented demand

Candidates are sitting the 2024 V-ACT test (Photo: SGGP)

For the 2025 university admission cycle, all selection methods will be consolidated into a unified admission round, as stipulated by the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET). Concurrently, the utilization of admissions criteria predicated on the outcomes of discrete examinations (aptitude assessment, cognitive evaluation, specialized aptitude test, and computer-based entrance examination) has witnessed a surge in adoption by tertiary educational institutions, accompanied by an increase of allocated quotas compared to 2024. Consequently, a notable rise in candidate registration for these independent examinations has been observed.

Director Nguyen Quoc Chinh of the Center for Educational Testing and Quality Assessment (under Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City) reported that the registration period for the first round of the 2025 aptitude assessment (V-ACT) concluded on February 20, 2025, with a total of 130,647 candidates having registered. Of these, over 128,000 candidates completed the requisite fee payment procedures, thereby confirming their participation in the inaugural testing session.

This represents an unprecedented surge in registration numbers over the past eight years, surpassing the 2024 figures by more than 34,000 candidates, a proportional increase of approximately 30 percent. Statistical data further indicates that candidates from all 63 provinces and municipalities have registered for this first 2025 test round, with HCMC seeing the highest candidate volume, exceeding 40,967 applicants.

Director Nguyen Quoc Chinh further informed that the preparatory phase for the first round has been finalized. Training initiatives pertaining to examination administration, invigilation, and test material production have been executed across all 25 participating provinces and municipalities. V-ACT has facilitated the admission of over 9,200 candidates to VNU-HCM, comprising more than 38 percent of the 2024 enrollment quota. Member institutions of VNU-HCM will further expand their quota allocations for this admission modality by 10-20 percent in 2025, relative to the preceding year.

The National Center for Educational Testing and Quality Assessment (under the MoET) shared that the computer-based entrance examination (V-SAT) will be administered by 18 universities in 2025, an increase of eight educational institutions compared to 2024. V-SAT is a university-administered examination with test materials supplied by the National Center for Educational Testing and Quality Assessment.

Universities retain autonomy in the utilization of examination results for admissions, in accordance with MoET regulations, while prioritizing the mutual recognition and utilization of these results. Universities have collaborated with the center to publish illustrative test materials and are currently facilitating candidate registration for examinations, commencing in late March and concluding in July and August.

The 2025 High school Student Assessment (HSA) by Vietnam National University – Hanoi, happens from March 15 to May 18 with six rounds. Upon the beginning of candidate registration on February 23, the Institute of Digital Training and Testing at VNU-Hanoi experienced system congestion due to the high volume of applicants. By midday, 89,196 applications had been processed, representing 99.8 percent of the examination capacity (90,000 slots in 2025). The examination board has confirmed that candidates have received their admission slips via electronic mail, without the need for physical copies. Candidates are required to present their national identification cards and announce their candidate numbers to invigilators during pre-examination procedures.

The National Center for Educational Testing and Quality Assessment has released 2025 V-SAT sample tests online, urging candidates to familiarize themselves with the structure. The exam includes four question types: true/false, multiple-choice, matching, and short answer/essay. Notably, many questions align with the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) assessment methodologies, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of candidates’ skills and knowledge. Accessing these materials is crucial for test preparation.

Vice President Le Trung Dao of HCMC University of Finance and Marketing highlights the growing number of universities utilizing V-SAT, broadening candidate options. The eight-subject format enables students to concentrate on their strengths, while multiple rounds provide flexibility to improve scores. The computer-based format, coupled with readily available online sample tests, allows for effective preparation. This accessibility enhances the overall admissions process, giving students greater control over their applications.

Director Nguyen Quoc Chinh emphasized significant V-ACT test changes, urging candidates to review both sample materials and the high school curriculum. He advised prioritizing easier questions and arriving early with ID. Candidates should remain calm during the first round, with a second chance in May if needed. He stressed thorough preparation and a relaxed approach to maximize test performance.

Various universities have observed an increasing trend among tertiary educational institutions to administer independent examinations, thereby enabling the selection of candidates who align with the specific academic profiles of their respective programs. The results of these examinations are also recognized by other universities for admissions purposes. Candidates are advised to approach these examinations with a balanced perspective, prioritizing their performance on the 2025 high school graduation examination, which remains a prerequisite for university admissions. Candidates are encouraged to participate in independent examinations with a relaxed and confident mindset.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam