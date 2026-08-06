Heavy rain triggers landslide in Son La, forcing evacuation of nearly 400 people

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, soil and rocks collapsed from a hillside onto National Highway 6 at Chieng Pac Pass in Muoi Noi Commune, temporarily blocking traffic.
A car was partially buried under the debris, with mud and rocks reaching the level of its doors. No injuries were reported.
According to the People's Committee of Muoi Noi Commune, authorities urgently evacuated residents from three high-risk areas in Bon, Phang and Lay hamlets that were vulnerable to flooding and landslides.
A total of 84 households, comprising 395 people, were moved to safe locations, where they were provided with temporary shelter, food and drinking water. As of the latest report, no casualties had been recorded.
Early on August 6, local authorities inspected the affected areas, including Phang Hamlet and Chieng Pac Pass, and directed recovery efforts. Residents traveling through the area were advised to follow instructions from traffic authorities, reduce speed and monitor weather updates.
Heavy rain also caused flooding in the Tong Co area of Chieng La Commune, inundating rice fields and cutting off several local roads, disrupting travel and agricultural activities.
According to Son La Provincial Police, widespread rainfall from around 9 p.m. on August 5 caused streams to overflow, sending floodwaters, mud and debris onto National Highway 6 through Muoi Noi and Thuan Chau communes, disrupting traffic and affecting nearby residential areas.
Emergency response teams were deployed overnight, with the provincial Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Police mobilizing 60 officers and specialized vehicles to the scene.
Traffic police diverted vehicles, erected warning signs at flooded and landslide-prone locations, and guided motorists onto safer routes.
Police at the commune level worked with local authorities to identify areas at risk of landslides and flooding, assisting in the evacuation of elderly residents, children and vulnerable households, while helping relocate property and livestock to safer areas.
By about 1:30 a.m. on August 6, the situation had been largely brought under control, with emergency rescue operations completed.