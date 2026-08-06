National

Heavy rain triggers landslide in Son La, forcing evacuation of nearly 400 people

SGGPO

Heavy rain from the afternoon through the night of August 5 triggered landslides and localized flooding in several areas of Son La Province, disrupting traffic and forcing 84 households, comprising 395 people, to relocate to safer locations.

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A car is partially buried after a landslide spills onto National Highway 6 in Muoi Noi Commune on the night of August 5. (Photo provided by the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control)

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, soil and rocks collapsed from a hillside onto National Highway 6 at Chieng Pac Pass in Muoi Noi Commune, temporarily blocking traffic.

A car was partially buried under the debris, with mud and rocks reaching the level of its doors. No injuries were reported.

According to the People's Committee of Muoi Noi Commune, authorities urgently evacuated residents from three high-risk areas in Bon, Phang and Lay hamlets that were vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

A total of 84 households, comprising 395 people, were moved to safe locations, where they were provided with temporary shelter, food and drinking water. As of the latest report, no casualties had been recorded.

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Floodwaters cut off roads in the Tong Co area of Chieng La Commune on the morning of August 6. Photo: Hoang Duc.

Early on August 6, local authorities inspected the affected areas, including Phang Hamlet and Chieng Pac Pass, and directed recovery efforts. Residents traveling through the area were advised to follow instructions from traffic authorities, reduce speed and monitor weather updates.

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The Tong Co area in Chieng La Commune is flooded following heavy rain on August 6. Photo: Hoang Duc.

Heavy rain also caused flooding in the Tong Co area of Chieng La Commune, inundating rice fields and cutting off several local roads, disrupting travel and agricultural activities.

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Flooding inundates the Tong Co area of Chieng La Commune on the morning of August 6. Photo: Chinh Khoa.

According to Son La Provincial Police, widespread rainfall from around 9 p.m. on August 5 caused streams to overflow, sending floodwaters, mud and debris onto National Highway 6 through Muoi Noi and Thuan Chau communes, disrupting traffic and affecting nearby residential areas.

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Emergency responders evacuate residents overnight as heavy rain triggers flooding and landslides in Son La Province. (Photo provided by the Son La Provincial Police)

Emergency response teams were deployed overnight, with the provincial Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Police mobilizing 60 officers and specialized vehicles to the scene.

Traffic police diverted vehicles, erected warning signs at flooded and landslide-prone locations, and guided motorists onto safer routes.

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Residents of Muoi Noi Commune were evacuated to safety on the night of August 5. (Photo provided by the People's Committee of Muoi Noi Commune)

Police at the commune level worked with local authorities to identify areas at risk of landslides and flooding, assisting in the evacuation of elderly residents, children and vulnerable households, while helping relocate property and livestock to safer areas.

By about 1:30 a.m. on August 6, the situation had been largely brought under control, with emergency rescue operations completed.

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By Phuc Hau, Nguyen Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Son La landslide National Highway 6 heavy rain flooding evacuation Muoi Noi Commune Chieng Pac Pass

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