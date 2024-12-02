Seminar on promoting Vietnamese Pho into international dish organized in Hanoi

A seminar on protecting and promoting Hanoi Pho (Hanoi’s noodle soup), which is recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritage, was held in Hanoi on December 1.

Researchers and experts attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

Hanoi Pho, a traditional dish, has made a profound mark on Vietnamese culture and has been recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, Dr. Le Thi Minh Ly said.

Pho is not just a dish but a delicate combination of ingredients, spices, and preparation methods, which together create a unique cultural value presenting Hanoi’s typical identities. Pho has been preserved in its original condition without commercialization and transformation into another dish. Entities involved in making Pho, such as artisans, must maintain the tradition and showcase the spirit of sharing and hospitality, contributing to the community development.

According to artisan Nguyen Thi Anh Tuyet, high-ranking officials from various countries are often surprised by Pho when they enjoy the dish. They describe it as a perfect combination. Hanoi Pho is a specific and creative dish of Vietnam, featuring a refined combination of Vietnamese spices. Gastronomers are interested in beef Pho, which has become a quintessential representation of Vietnamese food.

Pho, a symbol of Vietnamese culture

Hanoi Pho is not only a Vietnamese specialty but also a symbol of cultural exchange. Hanoi Pho has become a beloved dish around the world, bringing pride to the Vietnamese people. The dish has affirmed its position in international cuisine, Mrs. Bui Thi Suong, a Pho specialist, said.

The expert also emphasized the importance of the introduction of Pho to the world to serve the people in Europe and Asia.

At the seminar, experts and artisans affirmed that the recognition of Hanoi Pho is not only an acknowledgment of the cultural value of a dish but also an opportunity to promote Vietnamese cuisine to the world. Hanoi Pho not only contributes to economic development but also serves as a dish deeply embodying the cultural identity of Vietnam.

Dr. Le Thi Minh Ly hoped that the entities would preserve the reputation of Pho establishments. She also stood in line in a Pho store in District 13, Paris, and at Incheon Airport, South Korea, to enjoy the dish. This heritage has brought economic benefits to the community.

She hoped that UNESCO would recognize Pho as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. However, in order to achieve this recognition, it requires a lot of effort from researchers, local authorities, and entities.

Editor-in-Chief of the Kinh Te & Do Thi (Economics & City) Newspaper, Associate Professor Doctor Nguyen Thanh Loi, said that it needs the community connection to preserve and promote the value of the heritage and help tourists and researchers easily access information about Pho. A section presenting the essence of Hanoi cuisine in the newspaper opened on December 1 to honor the heritage of Pho and connect Pho artisans.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh