Secretariat green-lights elderly association establishment in localities

The Secretariat has agreed with the policy to establish elderly associations in provinces and districts in places that satisfy the condition.

On behalf of the Secretariat, Permanent Secretary of the Secretariat Truong Thi Mai has just signed Conclusion No. 58-KL/TW of the Secretariat on the organization and operation of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly.

According to the conclusion, party committees and organizations, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Elderly Association have achieved positive results after the 10-year implementation of the pilot model of elderly associations in 13 provinces and cities.

However, some Party committees and organizations and local authorities are not fully aware of the tasks of the elderly work as well as did not pay due attention to associations' organizations and staff. Elderly associations in some places have not met the quality requirements and tasks.

Therefore, for better protection, caring for the elderly people and good promotion of the elderly role in the new situation, the Secretariat asked all levels of Party committees, agencies and local administrations to direct and strengthen the leadership and direction of the Party committees and organizations and local authorities for the elderly.

Party committees, agencies and local administrations should strictly follow the government’s guidelines, especially the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, the State's policies and laws on the elderly.

The Secretariat also requested to step up communications about the role of elderly people and raise people’s awareness of the responsibility of families, community and society in protecting and taking care of senior citizens. Additionally, these bodies should propose to the Party and State the legitimate needs and aspirations of special citizens.

The Vietnam Elderly Association was urged to renovate its modes of operation for the sake of its members.

The Secretariat gave the green light to the establishment of elderly associations in provinces and districts. The Standing Committee of provincial Party committees shall consider the establishment of provincial and district elderly associations based on localities’ conditions and decide on the number of employees working on local payrolls.