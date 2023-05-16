SEA Games 32: U22 Vietnam wins bronze after persuasive victory over U22 Myanmar

U22 Vietnam beat U22 Myanmar 3-1 on May 16, bringing home bronze in the men’s football at the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In the ninth minute, Ho Van Cuong thundered a shot past the goalkeeper to the back of the net.

In the 35th minute, once again it was Van Cuong who scored a goal, sending the ball to the back of the next off a pass from Le Van Do, increasing the score to 2-0.

In the 57th minute, Khuat Van Khang scored a goal following a cross from Minh Trong.

It wasn't until the final minutes of the match, from a set-piece corner situation, that U22 Myanmar managed to score a consolation goal with a somewhat lucky header.