Scientific conference held on building Ho Chi Minh cultural space in HCMC

The Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee held a scientific conference themed “Building Ho Chi Minh cultural space in HCMC, mission and solutions” on June 6.

Attending the event was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; former Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao; Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phan Xuan Bien, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Council of Literature and Art Theory and Criticism; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Quoc Dung, director of the Academy of Politics Region II in HCMC.

The resolution at the 11th HCMC Party Congress for term 2020-2025 said that “Building HCMC into a Ho Chi Minh cultural space and developing President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle into a spiritual treasure and special cultural value of the people, cadres, and Party members of the city”.

The conference discussed four contents, including opinions on cultural space, the culture’s role in building Ho Chi Minh cultural space, building Ho Chi Minh cultural space in units at all levels, and strengthening propagandizing Ho Chi Minh cultural space in newspapers, publications, and social networks.