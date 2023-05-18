Sci-tech, innovation should be key driving force of growth: PM

Science, technology and innovation should be a key driving force of the country's growth, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.



The PM was speaking at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 17, which was held by the Ministry of Science and Technology to mark the 10th anniversary of Vietnam Science and Technology Day (May 18) and the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s meeting with intellectuals.

In his speech, PM Chinh said Vietnam is a progressive country with great potential and an increasing value in innovation, rankinng among the top 50 nations in the Global Innovation Index.

In order to carry out the 2021-2030 Strategy on Science, Technology and Innovation with a vision to 2045, it is necessary to continue renewing the mindset and take drastic actions to fully unlock and effectively utilise all resources, particularly by harnessing the brainpower and creativity of the Vietnamese people, he said.

The PM called for raising awareness and actions of departments and agencies in the effort, continuing to fine-tune policies and mechanisms, thus making breakthroughs in technological application and improvement of research capacity.

Ministries, agencies and localities were assigned to propose and offer incentives to sci-tech workforce which aim to ignite their passion, entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset.

The government leader also suggested utilising State funds to invest in high-reward sci-tech studies while spreading successful sci-tech models in production and trade to foster a national spirit of learning, entrepreneurship and innovation.

On the occasion, PM Chinh called on firms to pay even greater attention to and invest more in sci-tech, particularly in new fields that serve green, sustainable, and eco-friendly development.

Delegates attending the event expected that the State would issue mechanisms and policies conducive to scientific research and development, in sync with innovation and creativity.