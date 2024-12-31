Scaffolding collapse at Dak Mi 1 Hydropower Plant kills five persons

According to the report from the Party Committee of Dak Glei District to the Standing Committee of Kon Tum Provincial Party Committee, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. during the construction of Dak Mi 1 Hydropower Plant’s dam, Dak Choong Commune, Dak Glei District.
Of the five fatalities, there are four workers of Dung Phuc Loc Company.
Right after the incident, the Standing Committee of the Dak Glei District Party Committee directed rescue and recovery efforts to mitigate damage.
Here are some photos at the scene of the serious labor accident: